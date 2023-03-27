A Madisonville woman was arrested on Sunday afternoon, accused of endangering the welfare of a child while being high on meth.
According to the Madisonville Police Department, officers were dispatched to Caribbean Coin Laundry on Grapevine Road at approximately 6:22 p.m. on Sunday after a caller reported that a female carrying a baby was yelling, threatening and placing her hands on people inside the business.
MPD reports that upon arrival at the scene, a young woman carrying a six to eight month old baby placed her hands on an officer’s chest and was ordered to step back. The officer reported that the suspect had dilated and bloodshot eyes and showed signs of having uncontrollable body movements.
Officers say that when they asked her to let them hold the baby for its own safety, the woman became incoherent and belligerent. Police say she began to yell and cause alarm, while refusing to hand over the child. When officers tried to take the child from her, she allegedly began to fight with them and held the child tighter.
Eventually officers were able to safely remove the baby from the woman and placed her under arrest.
The suspect, Taylor Brooke Blanton was arrested and charged with resisting arrest, endangering the welfare of a child, public intoxication (excluding alcohol) and disorderly conduct.
While being booked into the Hopkins County Jail, police say jail staff located what they believed to be crystal meth inside the suspect’s change purse. The substance was bagged to be sent to the KSP crime lab and Blanton received an additional charge of possession of meth.
The child was safely released to CHR.
