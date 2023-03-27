Blanton.gif

Taylor Blanton

A Madisonville woman was arrested on Sunday afternoon, accused of endangering the welfare of a child while being high on meth.

According to the Madisonville Police Department, officers were dispatched to Caribbean Coin Laundry on Grapevine Road at approximately 6:22 p.m. on Sunday after a caller reported that a female carrying a baby was yelling, threatening and placing her hands on people inside the business.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.