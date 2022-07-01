A Madisonville woman is behind bars after MPD officers responded to a call about a stabbing on Victoria Street in Madisonville.
According to the police report, officers were called to a residence in reference to a report of an intoxicated person who had stabbed someone inside the home. Police say that upon arrival they found Melissa Barber, 31 of Madisonville, in the back yard.
Police say that after being read her rights, Barber admitted to stabbing the victim following a confrontation.
The victim told police that she had gone to Barber’s residence for a cigarette and found the suspect intoxicated. She allegedly began acting “bizarre and violent” at which point the victim said she began throwing plates. She is then accused of stabbing the victim in the arm and chasing her out of the house.
Barber was arrested and charged with assault.
