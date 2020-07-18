Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Friday:
• Skyler D. Hawkins, 25, Madisonville, was arrested Thursday and charged with theft by unlawful taking ($10,000 or more but less than $1,000,000).
• David W. Montz, 51, Madisonville, was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree indecent exposure and second-degree disorderly conduct on a Hopkins County warrant.
• James A. Arnold, 33, Madisonville, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree disorderly conduct, two counts of third-degree criminal trespassing and resisting arrest.
• Timothy R. Oliver, 29, Madisonville, was arrested Thursday and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication of controlled substance.
• Jolois F. Hill, 45, Mortons Gap, was arrested Thursday and charged with public intoxication of a controlled substance and possession of synthetic drugs.
• Phillip A. Teague, 25, Madisonville, was arrested Tuesday and charged with possession of synthetic drugs, tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department released the following reports Friday:
• Landon S. Foster, 31, Madisonville, was arrested Thursday and charged with violation of a Kentucky emergency protective order on a Hopkins County complaint warrant.
• Deaaron L. Vankeuren, 30, Pembroke, was arrested Thursday and charged with careless driving, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, failure to produce insurance card, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.