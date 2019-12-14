Anonymous donor offers landto assist in school construction

A busy agenda awaits the Hopkins County School Board members at Monday's meeting -- and at the top of the list of important happenings is the announcement of some good news by way of an anonymous donation that will assist in the construction of a new elementary school in Hanson.
While the new school building project's application will likely be approved at the meeting as construction plans move forward, a donation of 12.48 acres that adjoins the southeast side of the existing school property will also be announced and voted on Monday.
The property is valued at $998,480 and will now meet state requirements to build the planned school, says an official with the school. The project's application estimates the cost of the project to be $16.8 million.
"We had a donor who was interested in supporting the school system and has been a part of the history of Hanson. This individual wanted to donate us that property to help us build a new school and expand the services we offer," said school board chairman J.W. Durst. "It's remarkable. I feel we are absolutely blessed that we're able to keep the school in the community, and that we can expand the services of the school system there."
The donor has asked to remain anonymous, said Durst.
"I think we're able to put
see Land/Page A6
a really nice school on that property, and it'll help us with the traffic flow," he said. "It's remarkable that someone has stepped up and been so generous with the donation that will honestly give for many years to come."
Construction could take two years to complete once ground has broken. The current school will remain in operation while the new facility is being built.
Other items on the agenda include:
• a vote to approve the sale of its 2.676-acre surplus ballfield property to Earlington General Baptist Church for $16,000, according to the agenda.
• the announcement of the winner of the National Motto Art Contest. The recipient will receive a $1,000 prize and have their art featured in several ways, said Durst.
• the announcement of the Christmas break for schools in the county. Schools will be closed Thursday, Dec. 19 through Wednesday Jan. 1, 2020.
The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. at the board offices on Seminary Street.
