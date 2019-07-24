Harris named North's principal

A familiar face will be awaiting students at Madisonville North Hopkins when school goes back into session on Wednesday, Aug. 7.
Adam Harris, a longtime assistant principal at the school, will replace Tommy Ransom, who was named Henderson County's principal earlier this month.
"As a proud, lifelong resident of Hopkins County, I'm excited to serve this community in a new role," Harris said. "I've been blessed to be a part of the Maroon family for seven years, and I'm honored that the staff has put their faith in me serving in this new role."
Serving as assistant principal at MNHHS for the past seven years, Harris previously served as teacher, coach and athletic director at Browning Springs Middle School and a teacher and coach at Caldwell County High School.
He earned a bachelor's degree in health and a master's degree in school administration, both from Murray State University.
"Serving as principal of MNHHS, the largest school in Hopkins County, is a huge responsibility," said Hopkins County schools Superintendent Deanna Ashby. "Adam Harris has served as an assistant principal at MNHHS for seven years. This experience alone makes him more than qualified to fill this position. He knows the students, staff, and parents, and has a big heart for the Maroon family. Mr. Harris comes from a family of educators and is a
parent in our system, so I know he understands the daily tasks they face.
"MNHHS is moving in the right direction, and the SBDM Council believes Mr. Harris will keep this momentum going and provide consistency through the transition," Ashby said.
