The investigation into the shooting of 16-year-old Dakota Carter is now entering day two as the Kentucky State Police canvassed the Dawson Springs neighborhood and are following up on tips received.
Carter was shot multiple times after he answered the door of his parents’ house on Hosick Avenue in Dawson Springs early Tuesday morning, according to police reports. He was transported to Baptist Health in Madisonville and then flown by helicopter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville where he later died from his injuries.
“They have some leads they are following up on,” said KSP Public Information Officer Brandon McPherson, adding that the KSP had tips come in overnight that were followed up on Wednesday. “There are probably eight units in Dawson Springs doing a neighborhood canvas and following up on interviews with any tips or leads that came in and trying to pinpoint a suspect.”
McPherson said there were several persons of interest from all the tips that came in but added that some were just hearsay.
“We still have to follow up on them to determine if they are a person of interest or not at all,” said McPherson.
McPherson said tips from the public will be very important in solving this case.
“This is a case where we rely upon the community,” he said. “People are going to talk and they won’t tell us directly, but they may tell a friend and that is where we rely on those tips to come in.”
Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call KSP Post 2 at 270-676-3313 or an anonymous call can be made to 1-800-222-5555.
As the KSP continues the investigation, friends of Carter have begun raising funds for the family.
Haylie Doom, the general manager for McDonald’s in Princeton where Carter worked, started a Go Fund Me for the family.
“Dakota worked for me for over a year,” said Doom. “I loved him dearly like he was my own family. There’s nothing he wouldn’t do for you. We miss him so much already, and it’s just really not the same without him.”
Doom said she organized the account to help cover costs for a memorial service.
“All proceeds will go directly to paying for a memorial service and monument that will honor this young man in a way that accurately represents the wonderful, loving, caring individual he was,” she said. “His death is untimely and tragic, but nothing is worse in a time of tragedy and death of a loved one than the financial worry of not being able to give them the memorial service that they deserved.”
To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-memorial-expenses-for -dakota-carter. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Go Fund Me had raised $3,855 toward the $5,000 goal.
Another family friend, Amber McCune, is making memorial T-shirts to help raise funds for the family. A T-shirt with Carter’s photo on it is $25 and a T-shirt with just writing on it is $20, said McCune.
“There will not be a time frame on these,” said McCune. “I will continue making them as long as anyone wants to order them. I am trying to do everything I can to help support them, he was loved by so many.”
McCune said Carter was close with her husband’s family.
“He was just like another brother to my husband and another son to my mother and father-in-law,” she said. “He was a very sweet young man. He always knew how to make you laugh. He was always smiling and so happy. He was such a loving person, and it truly is a tragedy what happened to him. He had his whole life ahead of him with a bright future.”
McCune said orders can be submitted by sending her a message on Facebook at www.facebook.com/amberenaepayne.
