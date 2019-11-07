One of the biggest events of the fall in Madisonville is more than a parade. A solemn moment is planned one hour before.
Local leaders are inviting the public to a Sunday afternoon filled with Veterans Day tributes. A wreath-laying ceremony will begin at 1 p.m at the Veterans Memorial on North Main Street, followed by the 55th annual parade down Main Street at 2 p.m.
"We've had the wreath-laying before," Chairman Donnie Carroll said Wednesday. But this year will be different, because a War Cross Memorial will be unveiled.
The memorial will honor Patrick Rudd, an Army Ranger from Madisonville who was killed in action
See Memorial/Page A4
MEMORIAL
in Iraq in 2008. A "Hometown Heroes" banner with Rudd's picture is in the heart of downtown Madisonville, at Main and Center Streets.
A Madisonville city statement says Chris and Angela Toney raised money for the monument.
If you want a good seat for the ceremonies, you might want to begin planning now.
"Some people leave their vehicles on Saturday night," Carroll said.
A final organizational meeting for the parade took place Monday night. As of Wednesday, Carroll said organizers had 60 entries for this year's parade. Last year, there were more than 70 entries with 105 total units.
"We're looking for more volunteers," Carroll said.
Help is needed early in the day, as assembling of platforms and groups will begin by 8 a.m. Carroll suggested potential volunteers contact the Madisonville American Legion or the local VFW.
The national Veterans Day holiday is Monday. Federal government offices will be closed, as will Hopkins County offices and convenience centers. Madisonville's Public Works Department also will be closed, with Monday trash and recycling route delayed until Tuesday.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.