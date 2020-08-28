Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Thursday:
• Lyric M. Campbell, 22, of Louisville, was charged Wednesday with reckless driving, no operators-moped license and receiving stolen property under $500 on a Hopkins County warrant.
• James C. Wheeler, 45, of Metropolis, Illinois, was charged Thursday with fugitive from another state on a Massac County, Illinois warrant, a Hopkins County warrant to follow.
• Chelsea E. Britt, 27, of Madisonville was charged Wednesday with theft by deception, including cold check under $500 on a Hopkins County warrant.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.