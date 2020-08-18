Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Monday:
• Dylan Woolsey, 25, of Madisonville was charged Friday with improper signal, trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 oz.) first offense, wanton endangerment, 2nd-degree, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08, first offense, and drug paraphernalia — buy or possess.
• Candace G. Conrad, 24, of Nortonville was charged Friday with failure to appear on a Christian County warrant.
• Trelen D. Snorton, 26, of Madisonville was charged Friday with operating on a suspended or revoked operator license.
• Amber N. Stempien, 33, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with drug paraphernalia — buy or possess — tampering with physical evidence and possession of a controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine).
• Casey A. Burge, 42, of Louisville was charged Saturday with no tail lamps, failure to wear seat belts, operating on a suspended or revoked operator license, receiving stolen property under $10,000, possession of a controlled substance first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine) and drug paraphernalia — buy or possess. Burge was also charged with failure to appear on a Hardin County warrant.
• Charlie J. Sasser, 28, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with two counts of failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Timothy W. Hayden, 38, of Manitou was charged Saturday with failure to appear on a Caldwell County warrant.
• Tabitha M. Snyder, 21, of Providence was charged Saturday with public intoxication with a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), and failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Johnathan L. Rickard, 27, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with failure to produce insurance card, no tail lamps, one headlight, operating on a suspended or revoked license and obstructed vision and, or windshield.
• Jonathan Yoakem, 28, of Providence was charged Sunday with failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Blayde M. Weaver, 24, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Thomas B. Sowers, 36, of Paducah was charged Sunday with license plate not legible, operating on a suspended or revoked operator license, possession of a controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine) and drug paraphernalia, buy or possess on a Ballard County warrant. Sowers was also charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (greater or equal to 2 gms of methamphetamine), theft of identity of another without consent and four counts of failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
