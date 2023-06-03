Violence 1

Madisonville resident and volunteer Cubie Hunt helps mount a sign in the Rosenwald-Smith Multicultural Center gymnasium to encourage the stop of gun violence.

 Submitted photo

After several shooting deaths in Madisonville and Hopkins County already this year, the African American Coalition of Hopkins County started working to curb gun violence.

In February, the AAC held a public forum on gun violence at the Rosenwald-Smith Multicultural Center after the death of Terrence Minor, Jr. Since the forum, two more deaths by guns violence have occurred.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.