After several shooting deaths in Madisonville and Hopkins County already this year, the African American Coalition of Hopkins County started working to curb gun violence.
In February, the AAC held a public forum on gun violence at the Rosenwald-Smith Multicultural Center after the death of Terrence Minor, Jr. Since the forum, two more deaths by guns violence have occurred.
Bill McReynolds, a member of the coalition, said the community came up with a few ideas during the forum to promote awareness, the main one was an End Gun Violence initiative.
“With the summer season rapidly approaching, we felt that putting signage out around the community in high visibility areas where people gather, congregate, drive past or walk through such as parks and basketball courts, was a great idea to promote ending gun violence awareness,” he said.
The signs are white with reflective lettering that says, “No More Silence, End Gun Violence,” with a no gun violence symbol at the bottom.
McReynolds said the initiative is very personal to him because while he did not know Terrence Minor, Jr. personally, he did know the boy’s parents and several of his family members.
“It hurts deeply when you personally know the victims and/or their families,” he said.
With the support of the community, the coalition was able to raise enough money to have several signs created that are already mounted around the county.
“We have already begun putting signage up in various spots around Hopkins County,” said McReynolds.
Some of those spots include; four in Festus Claybon Park, one on the corner of North Kentucky Avenue and East Noel Avenue, one inside the Rosenwald-Smith gymnasium, and one at the Mount Zion Baptist Church in Earlington.
McReynolds said several businesses and entities have purchased more signs that will be mounted around the county later. He said a few are going to the City of Earlington to be placed around the town. One sign will be mounted at the Madisonville City Park pool and one at the Larry Carney Center.
“We are still in the process of getting signs up where they need to go,” he said.
McReynolds said the AAC is thankful for all the support so far, either financially or otherwise, from businesses, churches, organizations, and other entities in the Hopkins County area. He said these groups understand the importance of being proactive toward preventing and ending gun violence in the county.
He said they also appreciate the willingness of the City of Madisonville and the City of Earlington to work with the coalition to help make the initiative a success.
“At the end of the day, if placing signage in specific areas to help make and keep people aware, makes one person think twice before they do something stupid or take another person’s life, this initiative will have not been in vain,” said McReynolds.
The coalition has reached out to the Hopkins County School District about supporting the initiative on the school campuses and there has been interest to join. He said considering the number of school shootings around the country over the years, it would mean a lot to have the school district on board.
“Taking any positive steps is better than nothing,” said McReynolds.” As a community, we must be proactive, and in doing so, it may just prevent us from having to be reactive should such a tragedy occur in our community.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.