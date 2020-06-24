Only one new coronavirus case has been confirmed in Hopkins County this week, according to data released by Gov. Andy Beshear’s office.
In addition, restrictions on public gatherings such as wedding venues will further relax effective June 29, according to Beshear’s “Healthy at Work” plan.
The new case from Hopkins County brings the total amount of cases locally to 233. In all, 90 new cases in the state were reported on Monday, increasing the number of confirmed cases in the commonwealth to 13,839.
Hopkins County remains in the top 10 counties with the highest number of cases in the state, according to updating data collected by Beshear’s administration.
The weekly COVID-19 update broadcast with Mayor Kevin Cotton and Judge Executive Jack Whitfield is scheduled for today at 10:30 a.m. via Facebook Live. Hopkins County Schools Supt. Dr. Deanna Ashby is also scheduled to be in attendance.
On June 29, public gatherings of 50 people or less will be permitted in the state. Beshear’s office encourages individuals grouped together in a public setting to remain at least six feet apart from those who are not a part of their household. Sharing high-touch items such as tools and cooking equipment is highly discouraged.
“Adherence to rules on social distancing, mask use and sanitation remains critically important, and people in more vulnerable categories should continue to avoid such gatherings,” Beshear’s office announced in a news release on Monday.
Individuals at high risk for the virus, such as the elderly and/or those with pre-existing health conditions, are strongly encouraged to not attend large gatherings or public settings.
The governor’s administration has also implemented new actions to address the state’s high amount of unemployment insurance claims spurred by the global pandemic.
“We are instituting three major changes to improve the unemployment claims processing system,” Beshear said in the release. “These include: One, reorganizing the unemployment office and moving it to the Labor Cabinet, which means the entire cabinet will be working day in and out to solve these claims. Two, contracting with an outside vendor to train more claim processors and answer more public questions. Three, adding more in-person services, including out in the counties.”
