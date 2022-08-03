During the Madisonville City Council meeting on Monday, it was brought to the council’s attention that each year the water membrane filters are purchased and installed to ensure clean drinking water, and it is time to order again for this year, and next.
Mayor Kevin Cotton stated that the schedule has been extended this year due to a 60 week lead time, due to COVID and supply and demand issues. If ordered now, the new membrane filters are expected to arrive October 2023, so they are proposing to order two sets at a time, costing roughly $140,000.
Council members voted unanimously to take action and to purchase the new membrane filters with Suez Water Technologies through a non-competitive negotiation to ensure the process of clean drinking water for the community.
According to officials, it is in the best interest of the city to acquire the water filtration implementing of a partial tank drain backwash aeration operating system and membranes from Suez.
