The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Tyson Antonio Hamilton, was arrested, December 20, for driving on a DUI suspended license.
Bambi Lynn Woodring, was arrested, December 20, for criminal mischief in the third degree, menacing, and assault in the fourth degree.
Shea Nicole Vanier, was arrested, December 21, for possession of a contaminated substance in the second degree, and probation violation.
Donnie Franklin Phaup, was arrested, December 20, for failure to appear in court.
Thomas J. Looney, was arrested, December 20, for failure to appear in court.
Edra May Cline, was arrested, December 20, for contempt of court libel/slander and resistance to order.
Gary T. Gibson, was arrested, December 20, for contempt of court libel/slander and resistance to order.
Justin S. Doster, was arrested, December 20, for trafficking marijuana in the first offense and for illegal possession of drugs.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.