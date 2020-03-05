Over the last decade, 200 Hopkins County women have been honored and remembered through the work of local historian Judy B. Adkins and the Hopkins County Historical Society.
Each March, Adkins releases a new edition of her “Some Women of Note from Hopkins County, Kentucky” booklet. The publication coincides with March’s celebration of National Women’s History Month.
“To go back and to glean from some of the people that have gone before us. It’s nice to have a month specified for that,” she said. “That people can research it if they want to and know that there were great people here in Hopkins County that helped make the county the great place it is.”
One of the biggest hurdles for Adkins has been finding enough information regarding the women she writes about.
“I try to find something about some woman, and it’s hard to find,” she said. “If you look through the old files, it’s hard to find that too, but sometimes you can find something like this young lady, Sally Brown, she was a school superintendent in the early 1900s. She wasn’t able to vote, but she was elected as the school superintendent.”
Through her research, Adkins found the more she searched, the more she found out local history was inundated with men.
“When you go looking for the history of women, you know who wrote it? Men wrote it,” she said. “I had seen women working extra hard, a lot harder than their male counterparts in order to get the job done. They want to make sure it’s been done right. Or, sometimes, women didn’t get the recognition I thought they should have gotten.”
She said it’s all been “HIStory,” and she has tried to put out some “HERstory” with history because she believes both men and women have made the county what it is.
In each booklet, Adkins writes on average 400 words about each woman. She includes information she has collected firsthand from women, or she tells the stories from siblings and loved ones who carry on the legacy of those that have past. Adkins also uses information from the historical society’s yearbooks and their research library, along with archives from The Messenger, Hopkins County Genealogical Society obituary books, the internet and more.
The women in Adkins’s booklets are from Hopkins County in some fashion.
“Some were born here and moved away, but achieved great things. Some were born here and stayed here, and were good citizens and raised their families to be good citizens,” she said. “There have been many who moved here, and have great achievements that should be noted. This is just 200, what about others?”
In 2017, Adkins honored former Historical Society docent Margie Bowman by sharing her story.
“This project means a whole lot,” said Bowman. “I’ve come to know history here in Hopkins County better. There were a lot of things I didn’t know, and I enjoyed sharing with the people of Hopkins County, it really is a blessing. I hope more and more people will come to know what we have here.”
Through her 10 volumes, Adkins has chosen women from around the county. She said this year’s edition would be her last.
“This is the last year that I’m going to be doing it,” she said. “I think it’s time that somebody else can use their perspective.”
Adkins is looking for someone to carry her torch and continue to tell the stories of Hopkins County’s women of note.
The Hopkins County Historical Society will present the 2020 edition during their meeting at 6:30 p.m. March 12 at the Hopkins County Government Center in Madisonville. All women in previous editions of the women’s booklet are invited to attend as well as the women from this year’s volume.
Booklets are on sale for $3 at the Historical Society on Union Street in Madisonville. For more information, call 270-821-3986.
