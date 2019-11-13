Recanvass of governor's race may not take long

County clerks across Kentucky are preparing for a post-election rarity. But if you don't show up on time for Recanvass Day, you could miss it.
"It shouldn't take very long," Hopkins County Clerk Keenan Cloern said Tuesday.
Cloern and the county election board will gather at 9 a.m. Thursday at the request of Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin. He still hopes to win a second term, even though final unofficial numbers show him trailing Democratic challenger Andy Beshear by 5,189 votes.
Cloern said last week that the recanvass involves
reviewing tapes on the machinery taken to precincts. The election board will make sure that the totals on the tapes match what's shown on printed cards. The results then will be submitted to the Secretary of State's office.
The last statewide recanvass in Kentucky involved a presidential race. Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont requested it in May 2016, after he lost the Democratic primary to Hillary Rodham Clinton by 1,911 votes. The outcome remained unchanged, both in Hopkins County and across the commonwealth.
