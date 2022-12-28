DSC_7163.JPG

A city employee uses a snow blower to clear sidewalks in front of Madisonville City Hall on Tuesday morning. With temperatures rising into the mid-50s by today, most of the snow will likely be gone soon.

 Matt Hughes

Hopkins County is about to put the freezing, or below-freezing, temperatures behind us for the next few days.

Justin Gibbs, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Paducah, said the winds will kick up today out of the south and bring the high into the 50s. The low tonight will be around 40.

