Hopkins County is about to put the freezing, or below-freezing, temperatures behind us for the next few days.
Justin Gibbs, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Paducah, said the winds will kick up today out of the south and bring the high into the 50s. The low tonight will be around 40.
“We are going to get a reprieve from winter, at least for the next few days,” said Gibbs.
The forecast for Thursday is a high of 57, with a low of 49. There is a chance of rain on Thursday.
“Looks like the rain will hold off until pretty late in the day on Thursday,” said Gibbs. “Then we are going to get rain on Friday and Saturday. There will be quite a bit of rain before it is all said and done.”
Friday will have a high of 56, with a low of 48, and Saturday will have a high of 61, with a low of 46. Sunday is looking like the high will be around 57, and the low will be 43.
Gibbs said there is another rain system forecasted for Monday night, but nothing to worry about now.
He said the temperatures are about average for this time of year. The higher temperatures are not higher than the averages, but we still have three more months of winter for frigid weather to reappear.
