The Hopkins County School District has decided to hold a summer session to assist students who need to catch up in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The summer session will be held June 2-18 for all the elementary, middle and high schools.
Jennifer Luttrell, director of elementary instruction and childhood education, said the program will use ESSER funding provided to schools as part of the COVID-19 relief aid package.
“The program focuses on providing intervention and enrichment for lost learning that we know all students have experienced due to COVID,” she said.
Students in the preschool and elementary school age were invited by their teachers to participate in the summer session, said Luttrell. They will meet four days a week for four hours to have a small group and face-to-face instruction without technology.
She said preschool students will work on kindergarten readiness skills like learning their phone numbers. The older elementary students will be focusing on small groups, working with their teacher and working with their hands.
“We want to close the Chromebooks and get all of their different learning styles engaged,” said Luttrell.
The middle and high schools will offer credit recovery for students who need to catch up because of COVID-19, she said. The first two weeks will be credit recovery, while the last week will be an enrichment program — June 14-18.
South Hopkins Middle School Principal Jan Richey said the enrichment program is a chance to provide students an opportunity to be with their peers and to engage in social activities without the stress of grades.
Some of the middle school students will visit the Madisonville Regional Airport, Mahr Park Arboretum and Mesker Park Zoo. The high school students could take an aviation flight simulation, go kayaking, take a nature hike through Mahr Park and do science experiments at Lake Pee Wee.
“Due to COVID, a lot of this was restricted and students were not able to do extra activities such as field trips or group activities,” she said. “It is more of an opportunity for students to engage and interact with their peers and have fun while they are doing it.”
The enrichment week is being offered to any middle and high school student who wants to participate, she said. Parents will need to sign their students up to participate by Thursday, May 6.
“We will have to know how many teachers to hire and how many buses we will need,” said Richey.
She said a meal will be provided to the students during the summer session.
Luttrell and Richey said the schools will follow all CDC safety guidelines and be advised by the Hopkins County Health Department. Mask wearing will still be required by the students, hand washing and six-foot distancing.
“I don’t anticipate any dramatic changes to what we are doing at this time,” said Luttrell.
Luttrell suggested contacting the student’s school directly if there are any questions about the summer session.
