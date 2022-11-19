According to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, an ongoing investigation into multiple Fentanyl overdoses and deaths in the county has resulted in the arrest of a Madisonville man, who is being accused of trafficking in the narcotic.
The HCSO said that detectives have recently conducted numerous large scale buys of counterfeit Percocet pills that are laced with Fentanyl, which led to a warrant being executed at a home on East Broadway in Madisonville on Thursday.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.