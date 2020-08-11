A local health clinic will offer COVID-19 testing today in Earlington as the numbers cases grew slightly in Hopkins County Monday.
Health First in Earlington will have COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today in the First United Methodist Church parking lot at 200 E. Center Street in Madisonville, according to the Hopkins County Health Department.
Those who plan to be tested should fill out an online form that can be found on the church’s or health department’s Facebook page. The clinic will bill insurance and any remaining amount will be covered by the CARES Act.
When it is time for test-takers to arrive, they should enter the lot on Scott Street and follow posted signs for directions. Any questions can be directed to Health First at 270-905-4087.
As of Monday, there have been 414 cases of the virus in Hopkins County, with 320 recoveries, while 34 have died and 60 cases are listed as active, according to data released by the local health department.
Since Friday, there have been seven more cases — five women and two men — and two cases in the 21-40 age range and five cases in the 41-60 range.
Gov. Andy Beshear updated residents about the numbers across the commonwealth Monday. The total number of cases now stands at 35,254 with 775 deaths. Two more deaths were reported Monday and more than 275 new cases. Beshear said numbers may be lower due to a glitch in the computer system.
Officials say bars will be able to open Tuesday at 50% capacity. They say restaurants can reopen at 50% capacity as well, and they also recommend outdoor seating.
All food and drink services will stop by 10 p.m. and must close by 11 p.m.
