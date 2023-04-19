At around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday. officers with the Madisonville-Hopkins County Vice/Narcotics Unit raided a home on Hopewell Street in Madisonville, arresting three suspects as part of an ongoing truck trafficking investigation.
Police made contact with three individuals, Jarrod G. Carroll, 46 of Madisonville; Kimberly D. Hale, 27 of Madisonville; and Lanna G. Hale, 51 of Madisonville. The was also a four-year-old present in the residence at the time of the raid.
During a search of the home, officers discovered a large amount of suspected methamphetamine, a large quantity of marijuana, numerous items of drug paraphernalia and an assortment of prescription pills. There was also a large amount of currency located with the meth, as well as a firearm.
Kimberly Hale and Carroll were charged with trafficking in meth, wanton endangerment, possession of an unspecified drug and trafficking in marijuana.
Lanna Hale was charged with possession of meth and tampering with physical evidence.
MPD and the Cabinet of Health and Family Resources assisted on the scene.
