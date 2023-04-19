At around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday. officers with the Madisonville-Hopkins County Vice/Narcotics Unit raided a home on Hopewell Street in Madisonville, arresting three suspects as part of an ongoing truck trafficking investigation.

Police made contact with three individuals, Jarrod G. Carroll, 46 of Madisonville; Kimberly D. Hale, 27 of Madisonville; and Lanna G. Hale, 51 of Madisonville. The was also a four-year-old present in the residence at the time of the raid.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.