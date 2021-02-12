The first Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce event of the new year is quickly selling out with less than 50 tickets remaining.
Chamber President Libby Spencer said the event has been moved from one room in The Ballard Center to another in the same building to better accommodate more people.
“We won’t be taking any walk-ins; everyone has to be preregistered,” she said. “That is just to manage the number of people in the room to be safe.”
The event is scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and features the owners of Casey Jones Distillery and The Bard Distillery with a discussion focused on the bourbon industry in western Kentucky.
The night will start with David Garrigan, from Garrigan Building and Construction, giving an update on the Ruby Concrete development project downtown. Peg Hays — from Casey Jones Distillery — and Kim Bard — from The Bard Distillery — will follow with their presentations.
“A lot of what they are going to be talking about is the local benefit of having a distillery,” said Spencer.
According to information from Casey Jones, the distillery has created around 30 jobs in Christian County. Spencer said the distillery supports agriculture, schools and the economy.
“It has had a huge economic impact,” she said.
Although The Bard Distillery has not been in Muhlenberg County for very long, it too has impacted the community’s economy, said Spencer.
Both Casey Jones and The Bard distilleries are hoping to inspire someone in Hopkins County to considering getting into the business of bourbon.
“People are going to come to western Kentucky for the Bourbon Trail if there are 10 or 12, people are not going to come to western Kentucky for one or two options — so the more distilleries, the better,” said Spencer.
She said there are several buildings in Hopkins County that would be perfect for a brewery or a distillery.
Following the presentation, guests will be able to ask questions about bourbon and the distillery process to the distillery owners.
Swaggy P’s Country Market will cater the event and cocktails featuring Casey Jones Distillery Old Geezer and The Bard Silver Caramuhl will be available, along with other beverage options.
Both distilleries will be bringing cups, t-shirts, hats and free tour certificates to give away as door prizes at the end of the night. Unfortunately, the presenters will not allowed to give out sample bottles of their product.
Tickets for the event are $20 for Chamber members and $35 for non-chamber members. To purchase tickets, call the Chamber office at 270-821-3435 or email Spencer at: president@hopkinschamber.com.
