Many lives were lost when the tornadoes swept through Hopkins County and Dawson Springs in December.
Noah Allen, a fifth-grader at Pride Elementary, and his teacher Kelly Gates wanted to do something to honor and remember the lives lost.
“I hope it just makes other kids think they can do something, or they can still remember the lives that were lost that day,” said Allen.
Gates said the grant is through Youth Service America and Hillshire Farm. There were 38 $500 grants and three $2,000 grants offered across the United States where an adult would help a young person in their community bring forth change.
“Noah is in my gardening club, and I knew that his family had ties to Dawson Springs,” she said. “I contacted him while we were out the three weeks.”
The grant came with a list of ideas the student could do, and Noah decided he would like to do a memorial garden.
“He started reaching out to the Mayor and finding out where we could put this garden,” said Gates.
They decided the garden would be in the square of downtown Dawson. She said there would be about three to five raised flower beds, and they would plant a special type of flower for every person who died during the tornado.
The project’s name is Beauty from Ashes and would be a memorial garden where family members can go to sit and remember their loved one.
“Noah has already started gathering contact information for those people so we can start the interview process and help plant something they actually helped pick that will come back each year,” said Gates. “We wanted it to be personal.”
Gates said she and Allen wrote the grant initially as if they were only getting one of the $500 grants, so they created a budget to include bus transportation, 10 bags of organic soil, $100 for a variety of flowers and herbs, and $125 for t-shirts.
Youth Service America likes for the grant recipients to promote their project, so Gates and Allen decided they would make purple t-shirts to honor Dawson Springs and promote the Beauty from Ashes project.
They ended up getting one of the $2,000 grants, so instead of Courtyard of Curiosity, the school’s garden club, helping to pay for the raised flower beds, the club can help in other areas.
Allen said the Courtyard of Curiosity and the Kindness Club, both clubs at Pride, have partnered with Allen and Gates for the project.
“They are going to help us install it,” said Allen.
Gates said she was even contacted by the president of the Master Gardeners in Hopkins County because the club heard about the project and want to participate.
“She said they are always looking for projects for their agency to do that are environmental in nature and asked if they could join Noah,” said Gates. “This will be a multi-generational project.”
Even the Rotary Club in Dawson Springs is working on getting donations to get a monument engraved with the names of those who passed, she said.
Gates said she hopes other youths in the community see that there is no age limit needed to make a difference.
The project does have a deadline, according to the grant it has to be completed by this summer.
Anyone who would like to partner with Noah on the Beauty from Ashes project can contact Kelly Gates at Pride Elementary. Donations can also be made to Pride Elementary’s Courtyard of Curiosity and in the memo line write Beauty from Ashes.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.