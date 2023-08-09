Madisonville City Council unanimously passed the first reading of ordinance earlier this week that could pave the way for the construction of recreational vehicle park within the city limits of Madisonville.
Ordinance 2023-06 alters the city’s official definition of a recreational facility from a vague definition that included any area that could be used for “sports, leisure time activities and other customary and usual recreational activities” to a more detail description. The new definition includes all sports and recreation location including playgrounds, swimming pools, golf courses, arboretums, amphitheaters, bicycle and walking paths, senior citizens centers and community centers.
The ordinance also specifically ads RV Parks to the list of permitted locations, and outlines the standards that must be met in order for such a property to be developed.
Among those requirements are:
• all campsites for RVs must be at least 1,500 square feet and must be at least 15 feet from the next campsites
• RVs cannot be used as permanent dwellings and there can be no permanent structures such as roofs, storage buildings or decks built on the campsites
• all sanitation requirements must be met
The ordinance has already been approved by the joint planning commission. The council will have the chance to make final approval of the ordinance at its next meeting, scheduled for Aug. 21 at 4:30 p.m.
Although not addressed in the ordinance, the Hopkins County Fiscal Court added campgrounds and RV sites to the locations that are subject to the county’s tourism tax on hotels.
In other business, the council approved two requests for road closures later this fall. Union Street from Court Street to Cardwell will be closed Oct. 28 from noon to 7 p.m. for a trunk or treat and costume contest hosted by Skyview Skate Shop.
Members also approved the closure of an alley on South Main between Hadassah and Maggie’s Cakes for Hocus Pocus night on Friday, Oct. 20 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event will include a costume contest, food trucks and other activities and is sponsored by Mad City Wicks and Wine and Clements Jewelers.
