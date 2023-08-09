Madisonville City Council unanimously passed the first reading of ordinance earlier this week that could pave the way for the construction of recreational vehicle park within the city limits of Madisonville.

Ordinance 2023-06 alters the city’s official definition of a recreational facility from a vague definition that included any area that could be used for “sports, leisure time activities and other customary and usual recreational activities” to a more detail description. The new definition includes all sports and recreation location including playgrounds, swimming pools, golf courses, arboretums, amphitheaters, bicycle and walking paths, senior citizens centers and community centers.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.