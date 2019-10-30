Hopkins County Schools need substitute teachers. At the most recent school board meeting, Hanson Elementary's Interim Principal Cristy Tomes said the "substitute situation is dire."
At that meeting, Tomes said at her school that morning, there was a first grade teacher who called in sick, and the front office called close to 35 people from the sub list and found no one to fill the role. The class was divided into the three other first grade classes.
Jesse Stuart Elementary's Principal Brandon McClain said things have changed in terms of the availability of substitutes and the desire to do the job, but he thinks there's hope to fill the void.
"We're trying to overcome that," he said during the meeting. "My goal is to make it as easy as possible for substitutes when they come in and be able to make them feel welcome."
The substitute need is not limited to the county, said the district's Director of Human Resources Ann Elkins.
"A few weeks ago in our regional
See Teachers/Page A5
HR directors meeting in Marshall County, subs were a hot topic of conversation," she said. "We're all experiencing the inability to get subs in, and of course, we have very stringent requirements."
To be certified as a substitute, you must possess the minimum requirements -- which are 64 college credit hours and a 2.5 grade point average. Classified substitutes must have either 48 college credit hours or pass the peer educators test. The peer educators test is offered through Madisonville Community College's Adult Ed Program, Elkins said.
"Not just anybody can come in off the street; they have to be able to fulfill the requirements for either the classified or certified," she said. "It's getting harder to find people who have those qualifications."
At the regional meeting Elkins attended, representatives from 17 districts were in the room, and she said all expressed the same concern.
"We're all struggling to get people in who have all of the qualifications," she said.
All new subs are required to apply online. Applicants are invited to a sub training day. After the training, they are conditionally hired, pending the completion of paperwork. The process from application to hire is roughly two weeks, said Elkins. Applicants have to pass a drug test, physical, skin test and they have to pass background checks, too.
On a Sunday at church, Tomes said a friend who has a bachelor's degree and isn't working right now asked if she could sub.
"I think there's a lot of people that don't realize that they could sub," said Tomes. "And I said, 'Yeah, you can sub. Time for you to get online and fill out the paperwork and start the process.' "
Currently, the district has 159 certified and 14 classified subs on their list, Elkins said they would be in a better position if the sub list were upward of 200. Between all the schools in the district, 30 to 40 subs are used daily.
Certified subs who have earned 64-95 credit hours make $79 a day. If a certified sub has 96 credit hours up to or a bachelor's degree, the daily rate is $82 a day. Classified subs are hourly waged staff.
Once a sub is hired, Elkins said that they set up their preferences -- including which day(s) they can work, which school(s) they prefer to work in. Because of preferences and availability, the number of subs available for work reduces quickly.
"We've got the numbers, but are they available?" she asked. "That's where it hurts; there is no way in a day that we're going to need 159 subs, but, when we're using 41, such as today, of 159 subs and still have two unfilled certified needs -- that's an availability issue."
A former teacher and current long-term sub at Hanson Elementary, April Williams, said she loves subbing, it was a way for her to continue that love -- without all of the headaches, like lesson planning.
As a long-term sub, Williams is filling in for a teacher on maternity leave. While filling in for the teacher from September to December, she has had to find a sub for herself.
"I've even needed a sub for the sub," she said. "It seems like we've been able to pick up subs pretty easy, but I know a teacher that needs one for Friday, and she's already gone through two or three people who can't. They're either already booked, or they couldn't help because of availability."
The district's current subs are great, said McClain.
"We love our subs. We would love to have more, ultimately, because we have days when we have to get creative and fill in those positions," he said. "We value them, and hopefully, they know that. I don't want them thinking that we don't like the ones we have -- we love the ones we've got, but then, we always want to have more."
If you qualify to be a substitute teacher, the district wants you to visit their website at http://bit.ly/HopkinsCountySubs and begin the application process as both certified and classified positions are open.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.