Community volunteer fire departments are facing a collective struggle in Hopkins County as they search for more volunteers to help answer calls in the areas they serve.
Some departments have around 20 volunteer firefighters but many are not always available at the same time due to jobs or other commitments.
In Earlington, the volunteer fire department has 22 on their active roster.
“That sounds like a big number, but the majority of the people work day shift,” said Earlington Volunteer Fire Department Chief Chris Cothran. “It is not an even 22 at any given time. It is very sporadic, so that’s the challenge. You never get everyone, so you’re struggling to get five or six people at any given time, and obviously, five or six people is not enough if it is a significant incident.”
In Hanson, Fire Department Chief Jesse Breedlove is facing the same issue.
“We have 22 members,” said Breedlove. “During the day if we are at work, we can’t respond.”
Breedlove said the goal ideally would be to find a variety of people who have different work schedules.
“We are trying to get a variety of people like some that are self-employed or work second shift” said Breedlove. “I had one guy that just joined, and he’s self-employed, and he can make runs pretty much all the time.”
Jason Eli, who serves as chief over both Nortonville and White Plains, said most departments in Hopkins County have dual memberships.
“Most departments in the county have dual memberships — which doesn’t cause a problem,” he said. “We just need more members in general in everybody’s department.”
The recruitment of younger volunteers is also a point of emphasis for many departments.
“We are not seeing as many young applicants come into the volunteer fire ranks. A lot of our existing members are just getting older, and we are not getting the youth in there and learning,” said Eli.
“Our average age of our firefighters is 50-years-old so we are not nearly as effective as we get older for some of those tasks,” said Cothran. “We are struggling to get young people that are interested in it.”
Cothran said a main reason people volunteer is to simply help their communities.
“There’s a lot of us that got into it just to help the community, but the desire to help the community is not what it once was,” said Cothran. “We struggle with getting people that want to do that. It is a time commitment. A lot of people are working multiple jobs so the last thing they want to do is to spare more of their time.”
There are guidelines set by the National Fire Protection Association that dictate the number of firefighters that have to be on the scene in order to start fighting the fire.
“That is from a safety perspective to make sure there’s adequate people there to perform firefighter rescues … for the worst case scenarios,” said Cothran.
“Because we are short staffed, it does pose challenges when we are responding to incidents because you have to have a certain number of trained personnel on scene to do certain things while operating on that scene,” said Eli. “If we go to a house fire, two or three of us can’t go inside that burning house. We have to have at least four firefighters trained on scene that can go inside before we can send somebody in. It’s called two in, two out. I could have six firefighters on scene, but if they’re not trained, they can’t go in.”
This is also why training and certification is important.
Eli said each department has their own standard procedures for training.
“For the most part it is not uncommon for a firefighter to join and be on a probation period for 90 days and then attend training. The most basic training, is about 20 hours,” said Eli. “Then they can start making runs and going out to fire scenes.”
“There’s a minimum of 20 hours required classes that the state says you have to complete prior to making any emergency response,” said Cothran. “We focus on those basic 20 hours so that the person can participate in incidents and then there are guidelines that have to be met for different categories such as driver’s training, personal protective equipment, and we just start working through all of those requirements until a person can get 150 hour certified, which is the basic level of certification for the state of Kentucky.”
“At Hanson, we meet a couple of nights a month and have training ourselves and the fire commission has online training you can do,” said Breedlove.
With the numbers down, the departments the depend on each other for most calls.
“In the past, when we realized we are short on personnel, we would call our neighboring departments, and it’s called mutual aid,” said Eli. “Now, for structure fires, when there is a fire run or notification, we operate what is called a box alarm system, and when we do that if there is a fire in a fire district usually the next nearest three to four fire departments are paged at the same time.”
Eli said this new way of getting help ensures assistance is coming automatically instead of taking the time of realizing there’s not enough volunteers and then calling for backup.
The onset of COVID-19 in the area also has hindered outreach in recruiting. Before the pandemic hit, the departments would speak to different civic groups and host open houses across the county for anyone interested in volunteering.
“COVID has made us not be able to do a lot of community outreach. We would usually do an annual recruitment drive in the fall. We would do things like go out to church Bible schools and civic organizations and talk about what we do and try to get some members from that way,” said Cothran. “We try to really push the community piece. We also try to push that this can be a career and it could be a stepping stone to get some training if they wanted to pursue a career as an EMS or professional firefighter. We try to be flexible in understanding that people don’t have traditional schedules so we try to accommodate anyone that is interested in getting the training.”
Those interested in volunteering can call their local town halls to be directed to the department they would be associated with. They can also reach out to the individual fire departments on Facebook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.