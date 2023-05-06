After hearing that the Earlington Elementary School would be closing down permanently at the end of this school year, several alumni decided to go out with a buzz.
Margaret Radford, one of the alumni coordinators, said when she and other alumni heard about the school closing, they wanted to do something to celebrate Earlington and the school, so they created the Earlington Yellowjackets Reunion Weekend.
“We have been working on this since July of last year,” she said. “We wanted to bring everybody, the older classes, and younger ones, [together]. We want everybody to participate.”
The weekend starts on Friday, June 16, with a Summer Fest in downtown Earlington. The event will be from 5-10 p.m. and will have food trucks, music, games for the family, and fellowship.
“We will probably have a welcome by the Mayor of Earlington and any other dignitaries we can get between now and then,” said Radford.
There is a registration fee of $35 per family, which includes a registration wristband, one t-shirt, a goody bag, and access to all the food and games. Extra t-shirts are available for purchase for $12 each.
On Saturday morning, alumni can walk through the halls of Earlington Elementary one last time from 9 -11 a.m.
“That is just to take pictures and see the trophies and things for the last time,” said Radford.
Following the last walk-through, families can go to Earlington City Park for a Buzz in the Park event.
She said there will be some Earlington trivia, games, and tables set up by local organizations. They will recognize and honor former teachers and the 1967 Boys State Tournament Championship team.
Radford said the Buzz in the Park will be similar to a carnival. There is no registration and it is open to everyone.
Saturday’s celebration will close with an Earlington Yellowjackets Gala from 7-11 p.m. at the Ballard Convention Center.
Violet Cox-Wingo, a professor at Middle Tennessee State University, will be the mistress of the ceremony for the night. Speakers include Dr. Lee Trover Todd, the former University of Kentucky President and Earlington native, along with Dr. Eric Rogers.
The gala will be semi-formal, and guests can dress up in the Earlington colors of orange, black, and white. The event will have music, a silent auction, catered dinner, and a cash bar. Tickets are $50 per person, and only those 21 years and over can attend.
“It is going to be a night of fellowship, and we are going to have good food,” said Radford.
Sunday will wind down the weekend with a Homecoming in all Earlington Churches. She said the alumni can choose which church they want to attend if they would like to take part. There will also be a closing ceremony at Earlington City Park beginning at 3 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.