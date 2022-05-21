After the past year of getting back to normal after COVID-19, 150 graduating seniors from Hopkins County Central High School processed in front of a large group of family and friends last night.
Co-Valedictorian Clayton Hooke said after dealing with COVID-19 their junior year, this year was like their rebound year.
“I have to say it was a pretty good year,” he said. “We took a bunch of very hard classes, and even though we took those classes, we still had a great time.”
Charles Hayes, co-valedictorian, said he was always told that senior year would be the hardest because of all the AP classes they take.
“Curriculum wise, it probably was the hardest year, but it was the most fun I’ve had with all my teachers,” he said.
Hooke and Hayes said this year was the year students who had been out for COVID came back, and they had to get used to a routine again.
“We had people in and out, and some of us didn’t even come to school junior year, so just getting back on a schedule was hard,” said Hayes.
He added that there was more responsibility this year too, now that they are 18, have jobs, and family obligations.
Hooke said the hardest part for him was playing two sports, working, and keeping up with his AP classes.
“It was rough, but we got through it,” he said.
Hooke and Hayes said if it had not been for their teachers Beth Hancock, Shawn Oakley, Sarah Tyson, Vickie Fox, Michael Fraliex, and Grayson Hagerman, they may not have made it through the year.
“They helped me through this year for sure,” said Hooke.
Both said this year has taught them a lot. Hayes said he has grown into himself as a person more this year. While Hooke said he has learned to be more open to people.
Central Principal Jon Wells, who will be retiring at the end of June, said one of the best memories he has at Central is seeing all the seniors, not just this year but in previous classes, come in their freshman year and watch them grow.
“You remember them as freshmen and what they were like when they first came into the building,” he said. “They were still kind of little kids, and they acted silly, and they didn’t make the best choices. Then as you see them as seniors at Prom and Graduation night, it is enjoyable to see how far they have come.”
Wells said the best advice he has for the seniors graduating this year is to not sell themselves short. Others before them have gone on to do great things, and so will this year’s Class of 2022.
The other honor graduates were co-Salutatorians Micah Brown and Mary Kate Dorris, and the Historian was Allisyn Sabo.
