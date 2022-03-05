Twelve piano students from the Conservatory of Music in Madisonville participated in the 46th Kentucky Music Teacher All-State Ensemble Concert at the University of Kentucky in February.
Ray Grimm, the owner of the conservatory, said the concert lasted three days, from Friday, Feb. 18 to Sunday, Feb. 20. Students participated in workshops, piano labs, and concerts.
“They really liked it,” he said. “From what we understand this was their most enjoyable.”
Students were divided into groups based on their level of performance and practiced three selections in different styles on 15 digital pianos set to imitate various instruments.
In between rehearsals, students also had workshops on a pipe organ and a harpsichord. Grimm said his students very seldom get to practice on a harpsichord.
He said the concert is a great learning experience for the piano students because normally they learn one-on-one.
“This is when they learn to play in an ensemble group with more than just you,” said Grimm. “The main thing is learning how to play as if you were in an orchestra and you had to hear everyone else playing.”
After rehearsing Friday, rehearsing and workshops on Saturday, and then the students performed their concert on Sunday.
“Learning to get off stage, how to present yourself, and really it is a life learning experience for a lot of them,” said Grimm. “It was something they don’t normally get just as a piano student.”
In between rehearsals and workshops, he said the students even got a small tour of the university’s campus.
After the concert was over, each student got a trophy based on the number of years they have participated in the All-State concert. The trophies get bigger the longer they have participated.
Grimm said he had several first-time students participating this year, but there were a few who had participated in the past.
