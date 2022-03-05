Twelve students attended the 46th Kentucky Music Teacher All-State Ensemble Concert at the University of Kentucky. Students received a trophy based on the number of years they have participated in the concert. The students who attended are starting from the back row from the left Chase Brummer, Camden Clark and Sam Dodds. In the next row from left is Lily Solise, Rachel Whitmer, and Madeline Lowbridge. Standing in the next row from the left are Ella Logsdon, Holt Redpath, Allie Garrigan and Lilly Humphrey. In the front row from the left are Elizabeth Ashby and Alex Ray.