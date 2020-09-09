“It’s about time,” said Jesse Stuart Elementary Principal Brandon McClain about having students return to campus for their soft openings.
Schools across the Hopkins County district held their first day of soft openings Tuesday. This is the first time students have been on campus in an academic setting since the pandemic hit in March.
“I feel like I’ve been sitting around since March just waiting on my kids to come back. You know, we’re waiting to hear their laughter and see their faces in the hallway,” McClain said. “We’re able to reconnect. It’s kind of like seeing that long lost friend you haven’t seen for a few years.”
Browning Springs Middle School Principal Jason Clark had a similar feeling. He likened his anticipation of students returning to Christmas.
“It was hard for me to go to sleep (last night). It’s almost like Christmas morning, you know where your anticipation of what the next day is going to bring,” he said. “It’ been something I’ve been looking forward to for so long. Even though it’s different, it’s still kids, and they’re still here. We’re still going to love on them, and we’re still going to teach them and do everything that we can to give them the support they need.”
The school’s staff, teachers and administrators walked students through a multitude of new procedures, including how each student entering campus will have their temperature checked.
Clark said if a student has a temperature of 100.4, they’ll be sent home.
In a Browning Springs 6th-grade classroom, teacher Jeremy Gobin taught students about social distancing. He told students social distancing is being two arm-lengths away from each other.
Gobin then walked students through their schedules and noted that breakfasts and lunches would be in their classrooms because they can’t maintain social distancing in the cafeteria.
Clark said there are a lot of new procedures and protocols they have to be followed this year.
“We’re going to have to clean the desks and the seats every transition before the next group of kids come in,” he said. “We needed them to see that and understand what we’re going to be doing before we start traditional instruction on Monday.”
Walking around the halls of Jesse Stuart and hearing kids talk with each other and laugh was good for the soul, said McClain.
“I think the kids are a little nervous about the unexpected, but after we got in and got settled a little bit, I walked around and got to see that they seemed glad to be back,” he said.
McClain said while doing the soft openings, they still have all of their instruction online. When students come on campus, it’s an opportunity to see their teachers and their friends and learn what this year will look like.
“We’re talking about expectations, wearing our masks and we’re seeing what the gym looks like and how that’s different, seeing what the cafeteria is going to look like and how that’s going to be different, just to be able to sit down and talk a little bit,” he said.
In a typical year, the first part of in-person school is for teachers to build relationships with their students, McClain said.
“That’s very important because it affects your behavior and your attitude towards school,” he said. “We’ve had to start school, since Aug. 26, without those relationships in place. I think this is an opportunity to actually be able to connect with kids and let them see that we care about them. We want to be here to help them so that they can put a face behind the person behind the computer.”
Jesse Stuart 5th-grade teacher Whitley Gogel said it was wonderful to have students back in her classroom. She said kids are the reason teachers do what they do.
“I want to encourage parents and students that we’re going to get through this together, even though it looks different than it has in the past,” she said.
For Gogel, the soft openings were vital because they could go over everything that’s going to be different, including procedures for getting off the buses and out of the car rider line.
“We just needed to walk through and get them more accustomed to and more comfortable doing those procedures,” she said. “But more than that, I think it was just to let them in. Let them come sit down and ask us questions to start opening up that communication, again, with the students and teachers.”
To find out more information about your school’s soft opening, visit their website or their social media accounts for more specific times and days.
Next week students will start the “A-B” hybrid model of learning. Students will split into two groups, “A” and “B.” Group “A” students attend in-person classes Mondays and Tuesdays, while “B” students attend Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesdays will be used for deep cleanings at each school. During hybrid learning, students learn remotely three of their five school days.
