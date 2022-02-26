A bill addressing the nursing shortage in the state will be up for a vote in the state Senate early next week.
Senate Bill 10 was introduced by Kentucky Republican Senators Robby Mills and President Robert Stivers earlier this month. Mills, a Henderson resident and owner of Nu-Look Cleaners, represents the 4th District which now includes Hopkins County.
The bill was brought before the Senate Health and Welfare Committee on Wednesday, where it passed.
“We have been drafting this over the last month, and we have been working with all the folks that are around,” said Mills. “The Kentucky Board of Nursing, nursing schools and programs, hospitals all over the state, and long-term care providers.”
The bill would improve the ability of out-of-state nurses who are not in the 23 compact states to receive an immediate temporary work pass, so they can get to work immediately. They would have to pass the Kentucky jurisprudence licensing, which are the Kentucky-specific laws, but it cuts out the couple of months it would normally take for a nurse from out-of-state to work in Kentucky.
The bill does something similar for nurses who are coming from out of the country. It sets up a regulation process for the Kentucky Board of Nursing to get them to work as quickly as possible and sets out directives for how they can get a permanent license.
The second part of the bill improves access to nursing programs by removing the caps placed on nursing programs set by the Board of Nursing. The bill would allow nursing schools to educate as many nurses as they can physically educate.
“Right now, nursing applications are down, but very soon we are going to be back to the situation where it is hard to find a nursing slot, so we are hoping to open that up to where we can educate as many as the schools can do,” said Mills.
The third part of the bill makes changes to the Kentucky Board of Nursing. It would require there to be two members from each of the state’s six congressional districts, with no more than six of the members being nurse educators, each appointed from a different district. It would also limit the member’s term to three four-year terms.
Christy Littrell, the chief nursing officer for Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville, said the hospital is fully supportive of the bill.
“We believe that the bill will create flexibility for nursing schools and in turn help to increase the number of nurses safely coming through the pipeline to care for our communities,” she said.
Mills and Littrell said the nursing shortage has been a concern for several years, even before COVID-19. More nurses have been retiring or rethinking their jobs in the past few years and adding to that stress from the pandemic.
“The pandemic simply amplified the need for change,” said Littrell.
The items in the bill will help hospitals with recruitment as licensing will become easier within the state, and a higher enrollment cap for nursing programs means more students will be produced each semester, she said.
Mills said he is not worried about the bill not passing, because they have vetted the bill thoroughly.
“If you haven’t vetted a bill, that is when you run into trouble,” he said.
If the bill is passed on the Senate floor, then in the House committee, and on the House floor, it would then go to the Governor’s desk for his signature. If passed, the bill would become effective immediately.
