With the rise in Hopkins County COVID-19 cases, Owensboro Health’s Madisonville Multicare facility wanted to offer another avenue to keeps its patients safe.
Earlier this week, the group started providing drive-thru laboratory services for anyone who needs their routine lab work done. Supervisor Megan Brown said this is their way to promote the importance of social distancing.
“This is our Owensboro Health Multicare lab’s way of adapting to the heart of the situation that we’re in, while still providing the quality of care that patients need, to get the correct treatment and to promote social distance to keep our patients’ health and as well as possible,” she said.
Brown said the service seems to be doing well. At the outbreak of the virus, they weren’t seeing as many patients as usual due to apprehension to public spaces. With the addition of the drive thru, they are beginning to see patients regularly.
“It seems to be going over very well, and this was a need for our community,” she said. “COVID-19 was rapidly rising quick for such a rural county, so I felt like this was a need. People continue to stay healthy at home and use the drive thru to stay healthy in their own space.”
Lab assistant Gail Turner said they hoped this drive thru service would give the least amount of exposure to patients.
“We also have a lot of immuno-compromised and elderly patients that need lab work,” she said. “And the drive thru, it keeps them from having to come in, we just go out to their car, we have our mask on and our protection, and that keeps them from getting out, and we just draw their blood out of their vehicle.”
Turner said this new service allows their patients to feel safe.
“We haven’t seen a lot of business lately because of all of this, because nobody wants to come in,” she said. “This is just helping them feel safer by them staying in their car.”
Brown said they are collecting from anyone who has a lab order from one of their providers. Be it routine lab work or lab work in preparation for a telehealth appointment with a provider, patients can pull up to the facility at the bottom of the hill off of McCoy Avenue and Main Street.
Once in the parking lot, signs along with arrows on the ground will direct patients to the awning by the associates’ building.
Turner said they see a lot of patients whose doctors may be away from the office.
“We’re providing lab work for the patient’s doctor out of town, so they don’t have to drive there to do their labs, and it gives them continuous care,” she said. “We felt like this was something that they needed with all this going on right now.”
If patients would rather come into the facility, Brown said that option is still available, as there is a lab technician both inside and outside.
If your healthcare provider uses Owensboro Health Multicare as a lab, their drive-thru service is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Fridays.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.