In a day when you don’t want to be at the doctor’s office, because of risks involved in seeing others, health care providers are leaning into one of their newest social distancing strengths — telehealth.
Over the last few weeks, telehealth, which provides the ability for patients and providers to connect through technology, generally video, to provide patient care has made significant leaps, said Dr. Brett Oliver, the Chief Medical Information Officer at Baptist Health.
“We’re trying to protect the patient, to keep them healthy and well in the appropriate environment, and do the same for the doctors and nurses as much as we can,” he said.
For the last week and a half, Owensboro Health in Madisonville has also implemented the technology to assist in social distancing.
“It’s an opportunity where we can still see patients, and they don’t have to cancel their appointments during this crisis. We’re still able to service them,” said Lisa Fulkerson, the practice manager at Owensboro Health. “Patients really seem to like it because they’re scared to get out, but they don’t want to miss their appointments. This is an opportunity to have their appointment over the phone or FaceTime.”
Baptist’s system director of digital health, Nick Sarantis, said by using telehealth, the Baptist Health system has been able to isolate or quarantine over 250 patients during the current health crisis. Patients didn’t have to see physicians physically but they were evaluated through questionnaires and video conferencing.
“Being able to keep those patients right now with potential exposure, it has been huge,” he said. “I think technology disrupts industries, it’s disrupted the newspaper industry, it’s disrupted retail, it’s disrupted banking. Every industry has been massively disrupted by technology. Health care hasn’t fully yet.”
Barriers, such as reimbursement for technologies have stood in the way in the past, but Sarantis said those barriers are being removed during this time in order to connect providers to patients for better care.
Another opportunity to better serve patients through telehealth comes for those who have limitations in travel because of no vehicle or limited access to child care.
“We want to break down a lot of those barriers with these technologies now, to provide health care to patients,” Sarantis said.
Sarantis said there are three ways Baptist provides the service. First, through virtual urgent care. Patients can log in to their MyChart application and then be placed in a virtual queue and be seen on a first come, first serve basis, just like urgent care.
The second is a standard office visit; whether it’s a specialty or primary care that can now be scheduled for a video conference.
The third is were specialty doctors can see patients at the hospital from a separate location and provide care to multiple hospitals at the same time.
Both Baptist and Owensboro Health use MyChart, which is an application where patients can keep all of their medical information.
“It’s an awesome avenue for patients — they can self-schedule, they can check their results, they can check their appointment, they can self-register, they can put in their insurance and verify their address,” said Fulkerson. “Telehealth is the patient’s choice as to whether or not they want to come into visit. We’re encouraging sick patients, or the elderly to stay home and we’ll do the visits over there.”
Fulkerson said telehealth provides a way for patients to get medical treatment and to get their prescriptions filled without jeopardizing their health and getting exposed to potentially harmful situations.
“It allows us to keep the clinic open because we’re still seeing our patients,” she said. “It allows patients to be able to be seen without exposing themselves and allows us to keep our social distance,” she said.
At Baptist, telehealth is also helping their emergency departments, said Oliver. They have triage tents to care for the masses, and emergency physicians can look at patients virtually. The doctor is on-site, but they’re in another room.
“It’s protecting everyone to try to provide the best care and in the safest manner possible,” he said.
Fast Pace Health Urgent Care also offers telehealth services. They are focused on treating common ailments such as cold and flu-like symptoms, allergies, stomach viruses, pink eye, fever blisters and more. They also can prescribe and refill many common medications.
If you are interested in telehealth, check with your health care provider to see what opportunities they have available.
