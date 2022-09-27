The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Jeremy W. Messamore, was charged, September 23, 2022, for assault in the first degree.
Christopher W. Melton, was charged, September 23, 2022, for giving an officer false identifying information, failure to or improper signal, and drug paraphernalia.
Benjamin D. Grayson, was charged, September 16, 2022, for assault in the fourth degree, domestic violence, resulting in a minor injury.
Edward K. Brown, was charged, September 26, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
David L. Ford, was charged, September 26, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Candace Conrad, was charged, September 24, 2022, for public intoxication excluding alcohol and criminal trespassing in the third degree.
Charles Anthony Wooward, was charged, September 23, 2022, for theft by unlawful taking of more than $1,000.
Daniel G. Foster, was charged, September 25, 2022, for possession of synthetic drugs in the second offense, possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and public intoxication excluding alcohol.
Nicholas L. Schwede,was charged, September 24, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Anthony D. Goodrich, was charged, September 20, 2022, for theft by unlawful taking of more than $10,000, public intoxication excluding alcohol and possession of marijuana.
Dominique D. Gary-Coleman, was charged, September 24, 2022, for non-payment of court costs, fees and fines.
Christopher D. Loyd, was charged, September 23, 2022, non-payment of court costs, fees and fines.
Charles Dontell Baxter, was charged, September 23, 2022, operating on suspended or revoked license and failure of non-owner operator to maintain insurance.
Matthew James Eichhorst, was charged, September 23, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Christopher W. Melton, was charged, September 23, 2022, for serving parole violation warrant.
Kristina L. Newman, was charged, September 22, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
