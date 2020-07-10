Madisonville Police have arrested one of several young men accused of assaulting another man in a video shared multiple times on Facebook, according to Maj. Andy Rush, the public information officer for the department. A juvenile has also been charged.
Around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the parking lot near the Dollar Tree at Parkway Plaza Mall. Once they arrived, they talked to Triston Short, 19, who was on the ground and injured, and others at the scene, Rush said.
Short, whose identification lists his address in Lewisburg, was transported by helicopter ambulance to the hospital for possible head injuries.
He has since been released, police said.
The incident started when Short and a teenage boy had an altercation, Rush said. Once Short fell on the ground during the fight, several other boys and young men stepped in and hit, kicked and punched Short.
Police are trying to determine why Short and the juvenile as well as the others were there, Rush said Thursday afternoon. “Not all the details are clear as of yet.”
Seen kicking Short in the video, police say, is Edward K. Brown, 20, whose identification labels him as a Greenville resident. He was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree assault, a Class C felony. He was lodged in the Hopkins County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
“We’ve had instances with Mr. Brown in the past,” Rush said.
Brown was arrested a week ago on charges of fourth-degree assault, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and third-degree terroristic threatening. His bond was set at $1,000, and he was released two days later. In March, Brown is accused of theft by unlawful taking/shoplifting in Daviess County. In October 2019, Brown was arrested and charged with fourth-degree assault (minor injury) and third-degree terroristic threatening.
Others seen assaulting Short in the video will also face charges, Rush said.
He added that the incident is not believed to be a hate crime. Short and the teen in the original altercation are of the same race.
Police are trying identify the other young men in the video. If you have any information about the incident, Rush said to call the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line at 270-825-1111 or Detective Kyle Dame at 270-824-2121.
