The Kentucky Department for Local Government awarded grants totaling $1.14M for four Hopkins County municipalities Tuesday afternoon.
From the steps of the blue and white First United Bank amphitheater on Center Street in Madisonville, Commissioner Sandy Dunahoo said that Gov. Matt Bevin has given her two directions -- inspire others and be smart.
"What I've found is people inspire me far more than I ever could inspire them," she said. "And, he said, to make sure that you get the best return on the dollar that you can possibly get, make sound investments."
For her, she said that it was a tall order.
"When you think about how many people come to DLG asking for money and how little money is available compared to the request and the need that is across our commonwealth," she said. "But it's been a good experience, and we've had the opportunity to invest over approximately $700M in project funds."
The state awarded monies to Madisonville, White Plains, Earlington and Mortons Gap.
The DLG awarded $100,000 Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) allocation for Madisonville's Mahr Park Arboretum Improvement Project. Upon federal approval, the project will fund the construction of a proposed 5,200-square-foot building that will house large maintenance items.
"It's another project that we're going to be able to get accomplished for the City of Madisonville, for the community and it's going to enhance the Mahr Park experience," said Mayor Kevin Cotton. "It's going to create more opportunities for more events to happen at the park."
White Plains was also awarded an LWCF allocation in the amount of $86,775 for a new splash and spray park.
"I'm extremely ecstatic over this," said Mayor Joshua Slaton. "This is not only a blessing to the citizens of White Plains, but it's going to give the kids on the south end of the county such a closer outlet to get to a splash park than trying to find a way to Madisonville. It's going to be free of charge; you can't beat that."
Tuesday's announcements were a surprise for community leaders. The mayors at the event knew the grants they had applied for but weren't aware of what the final totals awarded would be.
Earlington received a Recreational Trails Program allocation for improvements to the Loch Mary Lake ATV Park. They were awarded $122,400. The project hopes to improve the park by widening some of the 15 miles of existing trails. According to a news release, a comfort station will be built with two picnic tables, one of which will be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. A security system will also be installed.
"I knew what we applied for and what should be coming down the pike," said Mayor Phillip Hunt. "But it's a nice surprise. Without a doubt, we will use every single penny to its fullest. The ATV park is used a lot, and it's important for areas like ours."
Mortons Gap's DLG grant was awarded in August, but since the DLG wasn't here for the announcement they wanted to to shine a light on worthy project while in the county.
Mortons Gap received an $835,000 Community Development Block Grant funding award. Those monies, as previously reported, will go toward significant water system infrastructure improvements.
Dunahoo said that this will affect approximately 450 households and improve portions of their water system that were installed 30 years ago.
"Oh, this is huge," said Rep. Melinda Gibbons Prunty, who was both a big cheerleader for the grant and filled in for Mayor Chris Phelps in his absence. "Mortons Gap tried five times for this grant. They've tried to get it, and they've been losing money left and right. It's going to be great for the service, and it's also going to be a huge savings over time."
The DLG makes merit-based selections, said Dunahoo.
"We look at the best, the strongest projects that have the most added value into a community," she said. "That's how we choose our projects, so it becomes straightforward when you look at a good project, and it pops off the page immediately, you see the value in the projects that were announced today."
