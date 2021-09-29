The search for a construction manager for the sports complex project shared by the City of Madisonville and Hopkins County Fiscal Court is continuing following the advertisement of a request for proposal with a goal to make a decision by mid-October.
Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton said some firms have already been interviewed by a group including himself, Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr., county magistrates Bill Rudd and Ronnie Noel and city council members Frank Stevenson and Tony Space.
The firms that have already shown an interest are from all over the state.
“There’s one firm in Lexington that does work with government agencies on construction management,” Cotton said. “We have one from Bowling Green that has already inquired, and we had another one today (Tuesday) come in to pick up paperwork.”
At a county Economic Development Committee meeting last week, Whitfield said that the cost of the manager would be a percentage of the total cost of the facility.
“We just worked last week on the final design of the building itself, not all of the interior pieces, but just the strucutre, so they will send that out for an idea of what it is going to look like,” said Cotton. “One estimate came back right up at the top of the budget. We hope to have some cost savings with the construction manager.”
Cotton said they also compared estimates to other similar projects and said that those estimates were “relatively in line” to the sports complex budget.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.