Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Wednesday:
Kristina Hardison, 27, of Greenville, was charged Monday with failure to appear.
Jacob Shepherd, 25, of Dawson Springs, was charged Monday with failure to appear.
Joshua Massey, 23, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with possession of synthetic drugs, two counts of failure to appear and contempt of court.
Ashley Drugash, 23, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with failure to appear.
Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Wednesday:
Brittany Warner, 32, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with two counts of contempt of court.
Virginia Strassburger, 36, of Union, was charged Tuesday with probation violation.
Wesley Scott, 29, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with theft by unlawful taking.
