Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Wednesday:
Tracy Shelton, 46, of Louisville, was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Chana Irvin, 44, of Dawson Springs, was charged Tuesday with failure to wear seat belts, failure to produce insurance card, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, third-degree possession of a controlled substance and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
George Carter, 34, of Hopkinsville, was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, trafficking in synthetic drugs and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
‘The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Wednesday:
Joey Colson, 33, of White Plains, was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
James Griffin Jr., 56, of Hanson, was charged Monday with first-degree fleeing or evading police, fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest.
Ralph Plunkett, 45, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with reckless driving, improper passing, no registration plates and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
