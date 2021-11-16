On Sunday, Habitat for Humanity Pennyrile Region handed over the keys to a new house to a single mom of twins, bringing the total number of Habitat Home is Hopkins County to 95.
Habitat Executive Director Heath Duncan said with that the new house on Church Street is the 95th house in Hopkins County, bringing the total for the Pennyrile Region to almost 100 homes.
“It was a little bit slower of a process than normal because of COVID, but that is just the world we live in now,” he said.
The new owners of the house, Deandra Sharp and her two 11-year-old daughters, Destiny and Bethany Favors, were amazed they finally had a house of their own.
“There are no words,” said Sharp. “This has been a dream. I never thought it would be possible, especially as a single mother of two.”
She said even being a part of the construction, from seeing the foundation go in, to helping put up the walls and painting, it was still hard for her to believe it was happening.
Duncan said handing over the house keys to a family is a very rewarding feeling.
“It is an amazing thing to witness. When you see the family get to the end because it is a hard process, they have to complete so much homeowner counseling and sweat equity,” he said.
It is amazing to get to the end of the process and see the smiles on the family’s faces, and not just the homeowners, but their extended family too, he said.
Sharp hopes that the house will create a better neighborhood environment for her kids and allow them to get out more.
“They can actually play and ride bikes,” she said. “Where we live it is close to the street right now.”
With them moving to a three-bedroom house, she also hopes that the girls will spread out a little and become their own person.
Sharp hopes to move into the house before Thanksgiving, but with closing documents still being processed, it may be sometime in November instead.
For more information on Habitat for Humanity Pennyrile Region, visit pennyrilehabitat.org.
