The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Jessica L. Groves, was charged, July 22, 2022, for possession of contaminated substances in the first degree of an unspecified drug and methamphetamine. Groves also charged for drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
Javon Patrick Moody, was charged, July 22,2022, for trafficking marijuana and drug paraphernalia buying/possession.
Julio C. Rivera, was charged, July 23, 2022, for failure to produce insurance card, operating on a suspended or revoked license and failure to/or improper signal.
Chad A. Thomas, was charged, July 22, 2022, for serving parole violation warrant.
Michael Dee Barnes, was charged, July 22, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Eric B. Hayes, was charged, July 23, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Jonothan D. Woodward, was charged, July 23, 2022, for no operators license.
Valarie Miller, was charged, July 23, 2022, for assault in the fourth degree, resulting in a minor injury.
Jason Miller, was charged, July 23, 2022, for assault in the fourth degree, resulting in a minor injury.
Brian Nicholas Cates, was charged, July 23, 2022, for contempt of court, libel/slander and resistance to order.
Buddy E. Marshall, was charged, July 23, 2022, for serving parole violation warrant.
Shawn E. Bourland, was charged, July 23, 2022, for burglary in the third degree and criminal mischief in the first degree.
Paul Aaron Vanlue, was charged, July 23, 2022, for contempt of court, libel/slander and resistance to order.
Anthony Goodrich, was charged, July 24, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
William Lanigan, was charged, July 24, 2022, for assault in the fourth degree. Lanigan has a criminal history and this is the third assault since 2020.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department released the following report:
Timothy M. Gaskill, of Nebo, was charged, July 22, 2022, for non-payment of court costs, fees and fines.
Brandon Herring, of Madisonville, was charged July 23, 2022, for fraudulent use of a credit card.
Michael Perry Smith, of Dawson Springs, was charged, July 24, 2022, for wanton endangerment.
