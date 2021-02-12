Reporter
While the ice storm that hit Hopkins County Wednesday night into Thursday morning did cause problems, most agree it could have been worse.
As residents take a collective deep breath, another winter storm system could be headed our way by early next week, according to meteorologists.
“The warnings and headlines have been lifted from the Hopkins County and the western Kentucky area,” said David Blanchard, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Paducah. “We might still have some freezing drizzle at the southern part of the Pennyrile. Right now, we have some slick roads just about everywhere, especially untreated secondary roads, but the storm is pretty much over for the Pennyrile region.”
The NWS is tracking a snowstorm system that could be in the area Monday.
“We could have several inches of snow in western Kentucky,” said Blanchard. “We’re not giving precise numbers yet, but it could be several inches of snow. It won’t be like the system we have here.”
Hopkins County EMA Director Nick Bailey said all power outages in the county were restored by Thursday morning.
“We had just over two dozen people without power on the north end of the county,” said Bailey.
“We’ve dealt with triple or quadruple the ice we have had (with this storm),” said Bailey.
Law enforcement spent Wednesday night and Thursday morning responding to wrecks and slide offs across the county.
“We have had several call-ins of accidents and slide-offs, so we have been pretty busy with those today,” said Kentucky State Police PIO Trooper Rob Austin. “It’s been pretty hazardous today.”
Madisonville Police Department Major Andy Rush said there have been no major reports from the department as far as wrecks.
“It seems like everybody in the public has done a good job heeding the caution of the weather experts,” said Rush.
“We had a few overnight wrecks,” said Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Major Charlie Young. “The main roadways are starting to clear up a little bit, but they are still a little slick.”
On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear issued a State of Emergency as the storm continued across the state.
“This winter storm already is causing some very dangerous conditions across much of the state, with iced-over roadways and downed power lines putting our people at risk,” Beshear said. “This declaration will free up funding and boost coordination across agencies as we respond to this weather crisis and work to keep all Kentuckians safe.”
The State of Emergency directs the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management and the Department of Military Affairs to execute the Kentucky Emergency Operations Plan and coordinate the response across state agencies and private relief groups. It also directs the Finance and Administration Cabinet to provide funding for the response and authorizes the Division of Emergency Management to request additional resources.
As of about 10 a.m. Thursday, KYEM was aware of about 70,500 Kentucky customers with power outages, according to a release from the Governor’s office.
“Our crews worked overnight and are out in full force treating and plowing to maintain mobility along critical routes,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray. “The damaging effects of fallen debris and frigid temperatures create additional challenges and delays. It’s going to take days to recover from this event. We plead for the patience of the public and ask for their help by staying off the roads if possible.”
The westbound lanes of Interstate Highway 24 in Christian County were closed Thursday morning at mile marker 81. Those needing to travel are encouraged to visit snowky.ky.gov for information and links to follow social media pages for updates.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet post in Madisonville continues to caution drivers in the area, adding that KYTC crews continue to treat major roadways.
Contact Matt Hughes at matt@journalenterprise.com or 270-667-2069
