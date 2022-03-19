Ed Logan, of Madisonville, has been researching his community for the past two years and what it is that local consumers like, dislike, and need on the streets of Hopkins County.
“Hotdogs! Madisonville is pretty particular,” Ed Logan said. “I wanted to find something we didn’t have, and I chose to go with the cart because it makes me mobile and I’m able to do events. We go all over,”
Business partner and wife, Yvonne Logan said, “What’s nice with the cart, it’s aesthetic. It’s eye catchy. It gives ya a little street food feel, like a big city. It makes us unique, rather than just a food truck.”
A truly family run stand, with the name and logo as attribution to their dog, Musa, Ed and Yvonne, and daughters Anya and Alyahnah are dishin’ up good eats every Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., in the Hopkins County Fiscal Court parking lot, just next to Main Street, in Madisonville.
In just their fifth week of business, they have been doing exceptionally well, having fun while taking care of the community in which they live and love.
“We’re doing so good, so much better than I expected. We are happy to have the support from the town,” Ed Logan said. “We setup in busy spots where people can get out and walk and there’s not a parking hindrance.”
Each Thursday, the Logans stock their cart with roughly 250 hot dogs, buns and all the fixin’s, and according to Ed, they sell more than half of what they bring each week.
“We did taste tests in the beginning to see what people would like, and we made the menu from there,” Yvonne Logan said.
You can find a variety of hot dog concoctions with homemade sauces, and toppings such as peppers, onions, relish, ketchup, mustard, and sautéed toppings are available as well. The buns are grilled to perfection before the juicy dog takes its seat. Also on the menu are cold drinks, chocolate chip cookies and bags of chips. Cash and card are accepted.
The Doghouse cart will be making its way to Hanson and Earlington next week. If you are looking for more information, or where they will be next, be sure to visit their Facebook Page.
