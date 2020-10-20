Baptist Health of Madisonville has changed its “Think Pink” breast cancer awareness event from in-person to virtual with a zoom presentation scheduled for 6 p.m. today.
Dr. Sara Fisher, OB/GYN with Baptist Health, and Heather Tow, an oncology nurse navigator, will be hosting the zoom presentation together with Tow moderating and Fisher giving a short presentation with information on statistics, screening guidelines, genetic risks and answering questions.
“(Fisher) will go through a lot of facts. We are just wanting to make it interactive for the participant, to ask questions, interact with her, myself and each other,” said Tow.
Tow said the Think Pink event has been a staple in the community for several years and the goal is to continue to offer information to the community and the surrounding counties, despite COVID-19 concerns and restrictions.
“Getting your mammograms done is so important and it is part of preventive health so most insurance companies cover that at no cost,” said Tow. “We want them to know the importance of that.”
Tow said information on when screening needs to start based on risk factors or average risk based on family history needs to be understood.
“We know that if we find things early that women are going to have a better outcome most likely,” she said.
Tow said the national average for 2020 is one in eight women in the United States is going to develop breast cancer in their life time.
Along with answering questions, Tow will talk about the “Mask up the Mahr” campaign, which is focusing on fundraising and awareness.
“We are trying to raise money for women who are under-insured to help provide those mammograms for them if they do not have no insurance or coverage,” said Tow.
On Friday, Oct. 30, Baptist Health is encouraging every individual and business in Hopkins County to wear the pink Mahr masks to show support and share a photo with the hashtag #MaskUpWithTheMahr.
Everyone who participates in the presentation will have their name put into a drawing for a $50 visa gift card, Tow said.
“We are so thankful for our community here and how they support our efforts here at Baptist Health and support the citizens here that need help with their health care costs,” she said.
Prior registration is required and can be completed at, https://telehealth-bhsi.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwqfuyhrzgiGdMk5qUrH6Grg7udHAX7NVdu. After registering, a confirmation email will be sent with the information to join the meeting.
Participants do not need to download the zoom app to participate. There is also a phone number to call if you don’t have access to a computer or would rather call in. The number to call will be in the confirmation email.
