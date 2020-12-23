Christmas is a time for families to come together and that is what the Madisonville Noon Kiwanis Club had in mind for their Parade of Lights contest.
“We think it was a great way to add some joy to our community and a fun, family event,” said Stephanie Townsell, president of the Kiwanis Club.
The club announced the winners from each category on Monday. In the residence category, first-place went to 1544 Scott Drive, second-place went to 107 South Kentucky Ave and third-place went to 395 Audubon Loop.
In the business category, first-place went to Stuarts Pest Control, second-place went to First United Bank and third-place went to Hadassah Hair Studio. In the organization category, first-place went to Madisonville North Hopkins High School’s FAA, Beta and Key clubs, second-place went to Anton Volunteer Fire Department and third-place went to Girl Scout Troop #1566.
Townsell said there were 43 total entries.
“We feel like that was a great addition of activities for our community this holiday season to give them a couple of nights out driving around looking at Christmas lights,” she said.
Of the 43 entries, 28 were residences, 11 were businesses and four were organizations. At the last count, the interactive map had around 4,000 views and there were over 4,000 votes by the end of the contest.
Kiwanis is planning to do the Parade of Lights next year, maybe in conjunction with their Christmas Parade, she said.
“Some of the groups that normally are in the parade can also do a stationary display that can be on the parade route for weeks instead of a one night event,” said Townsell.
This year even with limited time to prepare, the club had a lot of participating and overwhelming support, she said. She heard from several businesses, organizations and homeowners that they would have participated this year in the Parade of Lights if they had heard about it sooner.
“We feel like next year with earlier communication, families and businesses and groups will be able to prepare farther in advance,” said Townsell.
Because the parade was canceled, the high school bands and choir could not perform. Instead they recorded themselves playing and sent it to the club. Townsell said Bill Thomas combined those recordings with other photos and videos.
“They are the background music throughout the entire video,” she said. “The bands were really upset we weren’t going to have the parade this year so they were really happy to be able to have that performance recorded this year.”
For next year, the club is thinking about adding a photo of the locations to the interactive map so that anyone who cannot get out can still view the lights.
She said the interactive map will be left up on the Kiwanis Clubs website and Facebook page until the end of the year for families to still enjoy. She hopes next year there may be a little neighborhood competition to see who can go bigger and better.
“It was a really fun event, and we were super thankful to be able to offer it to the community,” said Townsell.
Townsell said she wanted to thank every who participated in the Parade of Lights this year along with the sponsors, First United Bank and the City of Madisonville.
To view the video, visit the Madisonville Noon Kiwanis Club’s Facebook page and look for their Dec. 20 post. To view the interactive map, visit http://www.madisonvillenoonkiwanis.com/christmas-parade/.
