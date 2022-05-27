The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 6 kicked off their poppy distribution with Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. and Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton making the first donation.
Terri Whitfield, a member of the Auxiliary, said the poppy was adopted as the official symbol of remembrance by the National American Legion in 1920.
“It is the flower for Memorial Day,” she said.
Every year, the Auxiliary had made poppies to distribute to the community around Memorial Day. They do not sell them, but they do accept donations for their Poppy Fund.
Terri said the money is used to help veterans and their families if they need a walker and can’t afford one or need help with food.
“Money from the poppy distribution goes back into helping veterans and their families,” she said.
Jack Whitfield said as a veteran he believes it is important that we help the veterans who have served our country.
“When they have times of need, I think it is great that the Legion reaches out to raise money to help those veterans,” he said.
Cotton said that as the grandson, son, and father of a veteran, any time he can help support the veterans he will.
“What the legion does is supply an opportunity to provide for our veterans,” he said. “Rather it is just camaraderie they provide or activities, or like you hear on the poppy side, it is the services that they are able to provide”
Auxiliary members will be set up at different businesses in town from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday distributing poppies and accepting donations. Terri said the poppies this year have been made from fabric or crepe paper.
Locations include Lowe’s, Rural King, Market Place, and the intersection at Nortonville.
