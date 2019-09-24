Three inside SUV escape serious injury after colliding with train

Three people escaped serious injury Sunday when a CSX train and a sport utility vehicle collided at a crossing near Earlington.
The collision occurred around 1:15 p.m. on Hubert Reid Drive, near Hecla Road. Witnesses who were at the scene took photos of the westbound SUV with serious damage, including broken windows and a crumpled front end. One of the two passengers was a toddler in a safety seat.
Hopkins County Sheriff's Deputy Will Coursey said Monday that no one was injured, so no report was compiled of the collision. That apparently means the SUV occupants declined treatment at the scene and took themselves to a hospital to be checked.
CSX Media Relations Director Cindy Schild said Monday that the railroad bases its reports on law enforcement records. She also said the track was blocked until shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday because of the collision.
The Hopkins County Road Department confirmed that Hubert Reid Drive is part of Kentucky Highway 2171. The crossing is on a rugged gravel road with no warning lights or gate. The westbound lane has a crossing and yield sign, while the eastbound lane does not.
"Nearly all... the signage at crossings [is] responsibility of the road authority," Schild wrote via email.
Schild said the rules for signs can vary based on whether a road is public or private.
Sunday's collision happened to occur at the start of Rail Safety Week in North America. Each day has a different focus. Today is "Operation Clear Track" day, with law officers handing out safety materials to drivers at crossings.
Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) statistics show Hopkins County had three railroad collisions last year. That was the most since 2014 and tied for fifth among all Kentucky counties.
No collisions were reported in the first seven months of this year. But the FRA says injuries occurred June 14 when "trespassers" on a CSX track received electric shock. Saturday marked one year since the last rail death in Hopkins County, which involved someone walking on Paducah and Louisville Railway tracks.
The number of train-vehicle collisions nationwide has dropped sharply in recent decades. The Operation Lifesaver website says in 1972, there were approximately 12,000 collisions per year. The total last year was 2,214, which was up by 4% from the prior year.
The FRA reports 270 people died nationwide at railroad crossings last year, while 819 were injured.
