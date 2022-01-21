This year will mark the 14th year celebrating the West Kentucky Thank You Night Reception and Dinner, taking place February 10, from 5-7 p.m. at the William Exum Center at Kentucky State University in Frankfort.
The focus of this event is to express appreciation to the administration and House and Senate members for past, present and future support for all of western Kentucky’s projects and programs, and to also shine the spotlight on our region.
“This is one of the largest networking opportunities during the legislative season,” Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce President, Libby Spencer said. “More than 400 community and business leaders attend this event, including members of the General Assembly, cabinet officials and other dignitaries.”
This event is hosted by the West Kentucky Regional Chamber Alliance (WKRCA) and the Chamber Leadership Initiatives for Northwest Kentucky (C-LINK) that represent Chambers of Commerce in Western Kentucky. The counties represented include Ballard, Breckinridge, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden, Daviess, Fulton, Graves, Hancock, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Todd, Trigg, Union and Webster.
Governor Andy Beshear will be in attendance and is planning to speak.
“This is a free event for the community, and a great chance for all of Hopkins County to come together.” Spencer.
According to Chamber President, Hopkins County is looking into getting a bus for transportation so if you would like to attend and need a ride, call the chamber and ask for more information.
