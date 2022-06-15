David Moss has been selected as a quarterfinalist for the 2023 Music Educator Award, a prestigious award that given each year to one music educator during Grammy week.
This past year, Moss was the band director at West Hopkins School and South Hopkins Middle School and assistant band director at Hopkins County Central High School.
Moss said when he learned one of his students had nominated him for the award, he felt very honored.
“We are all doing the same job every day,” he said.”There are a lot of people who are doing great work with the kids.”
The national program is a joint partnership and presentation of the Recording Academy and Grammy Museum.
There were nearly 1,500 initial nominations and Moss is among the 207 music teachers from 180 cities who have been announced as quarterfinalists.
The Music Educator Award was established to recognize current educators, kindergarten through college, public and private schools, who have made a significant and lasting contribution to the field of music education and who demonstrate a commitment to the broader cause of maintaining music education in the schools.
Moss said this award is not so much about him but the community and the students.
“It is just nice to be recognized,” he said. “To be able to show that we have great things happening on our end of the county.”
The semifinalists will be announced in September 2022 and the finalists in January 2023. The award recipient will be recognized during Grammy Week 2023, which takes place ahead of the 2023 Grammys, officially known as the 65th Grammy Awards.
