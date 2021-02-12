Addressing the basic and educational needs of students and their families is why the Family Resource and Youth Services Centers exist.
This week FRYSC coordinators were recognized for their dedication to the students and families of Hopkins County.
“They are true servant leaders who go above and beyond to make sure the students receive the resources they need to be successful — whether that is a pencil and a notebook or a backpack blessing,” said April Devine, director of pupil personnel for the schools.
She said coordinators focus on strengthening families, embracing diversity and building community through addressing basic needs, family needs, health and dental, parental involvement, crisis support and emotional support, among others.
Coordinators create programs that focused on things like promoting gratitude and showing how to keep a gratitude log during November. Around fall break the coordinators had programs related to travel because they knew people would be traveling.
Hopkins County is unique in that all 13 schools have a Family Resources and Youth Services Center, said Devine.
During COVID-19, the coordinators had to adapt to virtual programming by creating videos families could view on their school’s website and have access to Google forms that parents could fill out to request help.
“They have had to be creative in the ways they addressed family needs and student needs, but they have embraced it and done a great job,” said Devine.
Hopkins County Central High School Youth Services Coordinator Dana Byrum said adapting to COVID-19 has been different and involved learning new things.
“We went from having kids in the building and being able to work with them, do things in the building with them, to everything being online,” she said.
Now that students are allowed in the building again, Byrum has been working on some programs like Molding our Minds, where students will do some yoga movements, then make a clay pot. She keeps a stockpile of items from clothing to school supplies to hygiene for students to grab when they need it.
“I always have shoes so if a kid needs a pair, or if they need to borrow a pair for PE because they forgot theirs at home,” said Byrum.
Detra Safford, the coordinator at Earlington Elementary, said she usually provides backpack blessings, where backpacks are filled with food for students to take home for the weekend.
“Right now, we provide services for 69 elementary students,” she said.
She also keeps clothes on hand for students who get wet going down the slide, while also providing a variety of assistance to families.
Part of being a coordinator involves home visits so if the school hasn’t heard from a child in a while, the coordinator will check on them. If a student is not participating in class, then the school’s coordinator will visit the home to determine what barriers need to be removed for that child to be successful.
“There is more to being a Family Resource coordinator than I ever imagined,” said Stafford.
This week, Hopkins County Schools have been promoting FRYSC on social media and the individual schools have been showcasing what their coordinators do for students.
Stafford and Byrum said both of their schools posted on social media recognizing them for their work.
“It was nice to see that,” said Byrum. “We are always doing things for the families. We are behind the scenes, but I think most of us like it that way.”
Stafford said it is important for families in Hopkins County to know they can reach out to their school’s FRYSC coordinator to help their children.
“I think a lot of times, people may feel other people could use those resources. However, we are there to remove those barriers for children so they can be successful,” said Stafford. “There is no shame in needing support for your child.”
