A structure fire off Rose Creek Road near Manitou that started Tuesday is still being monitored, according to a Manitou firefighter.
The cause of the fire at the 3400 block of Rose Creek Road is still under investigation. Firefighters working the scene said they weren’t sure if methane gases sparked the fire.
In all, six fire departments — Manitou, Richland, Nebo, Hanson, Mortons Gap and Madisonville — responded to a structure fire on Tuesday afternoon that injured one firefighter, who was later released from the hospital.
According to Facebook posts from Manitou Fire Department, the department was dispatched around 3 p.m. on Tuesday and cleared the scene just before 10 p.m.
Around 11 p.m. Tuesday night, crews were dispatched again and worked the scene well into Wednesday morning.
On Wednesday, Manitou Fire Department gave an update saying that they were aware of some of the contents at the structure were still burning inside.
“We did everything in our power to extinguish everything,” the department wrote in a post. “If you pass by and see flames or smoke, please do not be alarmed, it will be burning for a few days. We have checked on the structure a few times today (Wednesday) and will continue to do so until it is out. What you see burning is a large pile of wood at the front of the structure. We have been out there this evening (Wednesday) to check on it.”
Thursday rains should help extinguish what’s left of the fire, said authorities.
“As of right now, there is no active fire on the scene,” said Manitou Fire Department Lt. Austin Vaughn on Thursday. “ It is still smoldering and has potential to rekindle once the rain leaves, but we don’t anticipate that happening.”
The fire is still under investigation, according to Vaughn.
“We are unsure if methane was a factor or not — that is still under investigation,” said Vaughn. “There is no danger to any structure or property around it.”
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office also assisted at the scene.
